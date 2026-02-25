Tresa Berry

Berry (Reed), Tresa Mae



Tresa Mae Berry, age 79, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. Born on September 15, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, she was the cherished daughter of the late Oda A. and Eva Mae (Hart) Reed. Tresa's greatest joy in life was her family. She especially treasured being a grandmother, and her grandchildren were the center of her world. Whether cheering them on from the stands as proud supporters of the Franklin Wildcats or celebrating their accomplishments big and small, she was their constant encourager and biggest fan. She worked faithfully in the produce department at Meijer, where her friendly smile and warm personality touched the lives of many customers and coworkers over the years. Tresa was a former member of the First Baptist Church of Northridge, where she found fellowship and community. A devoted sports fan, Tresa could often be found rooting enthusiastically for the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Bengals. She also had a deep love for reading and could frequently be found with a book in hand, happily lost in its pages. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved daughter, Tonya Reed-Adkins; her sister, Hazel Reed; her sister in law Sherry Reed; and her grandmother, Carmen Hart. Tresa leaves behind a loving family who will forever cherish her memory: her daughter, Treshele (Calvin) Heller; her grandchildren, Todd Heller, Taylor (Josh) Dennis, Matthew (Sarah) Thompson, and Ethan Adkins; her brother, Gary Reed; her son-in-law, David Adkins; along with many extended family members and dear friends whose lives were brightened by her kindness and love. Though she will be deeply missed, Tresa's legacy lives on in the laughter of her grandchildren, the stories she shared, and the unwavering love. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.



