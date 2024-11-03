Trepanier, Joyce

Trepanier (Desilet), Joyce Louise



95 years old, of Centerville, Ohio passed away peacefully on September 23, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee surrounded by family. She was born April 5, 1929, in Bay City, Michigan. Her beloved husband of 58 years, Robert Arthur (Bob) Trepanier preceded her in death on November 26, 2012, as well as her mother, Mildred Desilet, stepfather Earl Eskilson, brother Sonny and sister Ruth. She was a fun-loving, spirited mother survived by sons Terry and Tim (Belinda), daughter Jodi; grandchildren Jessica, Tessa (Terry), Robbie (Jodi), Kyle and Chad (Tim); great grandchildren Grady (Jessica), Hayleigh and Sophie (Tessa). Joyce was a volunteer at Hithergreen Senior Center for many years and led a wonderful life filled with friends and family. Everyone will miss her spontaneity, antics and joy for life. Her final resting place is next to Bob at Centerville Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Routsong.com. Memorial contributions may be sent to Washington Township Senior Center.



