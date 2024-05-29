Treon, Sharon

TREON (Goffena), Sharon Earlene

Sharon Earlene Treon age 83, of Versailles passed away peacefully at 8:04 am Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Versailles Rehab & Healthcare Center Memory Care Unit.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at Holy Family Cemetery in Frenchtown. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 10, 2024, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles with the Versailles Eagles Ladies Auxiliary Lodge of Sorrow service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Versailles EMS or donor's choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.zecharbailey.com for the Treon family.

