Trentman, Edward John, 63 of Centerville Ohio, passed away on June 18, 2023. Ed was born to Jim and Mary Trentman of Dayton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Catherine. He is survived by his wife Eileen and 2 sons Alex (Jenny), Nick (Jenn), grandsons Chris and Noah, brother Daniel and sister Marianne. Contributions can be made to the ALS Association.



