TRENTEL, James Matthew "Jim"



Age 73, of Centerville, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021. Family will greet friends 4-7 PM on Thursday, May 27 , at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD., KETTERING. Funeral Services will be held at 9:45 AM on Friday at the



funeral home. Burial in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit



