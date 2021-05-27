TRENTEL, James Matthew "Jim"
Age 73, of Centerville, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021. Family will greet friends 4-7 PM on Thursday, May 27, at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD., KETTERING. Funeral Services will be held at 9:45 AM on Friday at the
funeral home. Burial in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH
45429
https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral