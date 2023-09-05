Trego, Kenneth R.



KENNETH R. TREGO, age 78,



Of New Bremen, died on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 5:59 P.M. at Everheart Hospice in Greenville. He was born on November 10, 1944 in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of the late Glenn A. and Sara E. (Hensley) Trego. Ken is survived by his three children, ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a brother and his beloved dog Gump.



Masonic Rites will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:00 P.M. Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen with a funeral service to follow. The family will receive friends prior to the services at the funeral home from 3:00 until 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday. Interment will take place on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. in the German Protestant Cemetery of New Bremen. Condolences and memories can be shared with the Trego family online at gilberghartwigfh.com.



