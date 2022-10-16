TREAT, Ronald



Ronald Treat, 72, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away at his residence on Friday, October 14, 2022, with his family by his side. Known to many as Burt or Chico, he was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on February 24, 1950. He is the son of late Deamus A. Treat and Ollie Mae Treat. On January 11, 1974, he married the love of his life, Deborah "Debbie" Crowthers in Hamilton. His wife, daughter and granddaughter, Aly Cat meant the world to him and he loved them with all of his heart. Chico loved to play horseshoes and cards, going to the casino and listening to music. He retired from Laborers Union, Local 534. He was a member of the Seven Mile Chapter, Izaak Walton League of America. He will be dearly missed by his wife Debbie Treat of Hamilton; daughter, Kimberly (David) McCreadie of Trenton; granddaughter, Alyson McCreadie (Ryan Reed) of Trenton; his sisters, Vicki Jimson, Karen (Scott) Tudor, and Wanda (Steve) Carey; his brothers, Tim (Kristen)Treat, Benjy Treat, and Rick Treat; His bothers-in-law, Roy (Judy) Crowthers of Trenton, Larry (Janet) Augspurger of Hamilton and Steve (Mary) Crowthers of Florida; and a special niece, Lerin Dixon. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Jackie Treat and Deamus Joey Treat; and sister, Kathleen King, his in-laws, Cliff and Dorothy Augspurger, and Roy Crowthers; and his very best friend, James "Grandpa" Hill. Visitation will be held on Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, OH 45011. Funeral Services will be held the next day at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home with Roger Creech officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Izaak Walton Hall in Seven Mile. www.browndawsonflick.com.

