TREADWAY, Timothy S.



Age 50 of Trotwood, OH, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Timothy was born June 23, 1971, in Hamilton, OH, to Ralph and Patsy



Treadway (Kabler).



Survived by his wife Virginia Treadway (Quiroga), stepdaughter Diana Colonia,



siblings: Cheryl (McCurry),



Jacqueline Treadway, Tamara (Buchanan), Jodi (Baker),



Nicole (Irvine) and Kimberly (Doughman), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Ralph Treadway and mother Patsy Woodrome (Kabler).



Tim was a member of Wolfe Creek Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Tim was a huge music lover, Journey being his



favorite band and loved sharing music with others. Whether singing karaoke, playing the drums or getting people out on the dance floor with master DJ skills you were in for a good time. Tim was a natural artist on paper, canvas or creating



videos. He enjoyed camping with family and friends and was known to make the best peanut butter pies. Family/friends knew they could count on him to lend a helping hand



whenever needed. He will be deeply missed by all. A Zoom memorial service will be held Sunday, October 17th at 7pm. Please contact family for information.

