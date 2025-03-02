Traylor, Gloria Jean "Gooch"



age 77 of Covington, passed away surrounded by her family on February 26, 2025. Gooch was born in Shelby, OH on March 3, 1947 to proud parents Rufus E. "Mac" McGuffin and Helen E. McGuffin. Gooch graduated from Stebbins High School in 1965. She obtained her Advanced Cosmetology license in 1968, Barber license in 1984 and Cosmetology Instructor license in 2000. Gooch retired from Airway Barber Shop. Even though she retired, her clients still called upon her services for many years. It was an experience to sit in Gooch's chair for a haircut and a nice chat. Gooch married Robert "Bob" Traylor Jr. in 1969. The two shared 49 loving years together. Gooch ushered Bob from his bedside to the almighty kingdom of God on November 22, 2018. She often spoke about the day she would be reunited with him. A day she looked forward to as the years passed on. She enjoyed sailing in her free time and they loved to sail on Buck Creek and Indian Lake. Above all, Gooch loved to spend time with her family, doting on her grandchildren and camping with the SKAGGS. She was a loving, caring, and compassionate wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her. In addition to her parents and her husband, Gooch was preceded in death by brother, Joseph McGuffin; sisters, Pamela Vance and Patricia Thress. Gooch leaves to cherish her memory, children, Shane (Deena) Traylor and Carrie (Rob) Cron; grandchildren, Haley Adams, Drew Traylor, Kelsey Traylor, and Autumn Reboulet; sisters, Angel (John) Fox and Elaine (Bill) Harrington; brother, Miles (Kathy) McGuffin; many loved nieces, nephews, relatives, and dear friends. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Gypsy. Gypsy was always by Gooch's side. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gooch's memory to The American Cancer Society. A visitation will be held at Newcomer - North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. Dayton, OH 45424 on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 from 5pm - 7pm. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 9:30am at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Dayton National Cemetery.



