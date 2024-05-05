Travis, Lundy

Travis Jr., Lundy R. "Pete"



Lundy Junior "Pete" Travis, age 68, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. He was born August 24, 1955 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Lundy R. Sr. and Nellie Mae (Mongold) Travis. Pete is survived by Mary Morris, brother, Roger (Jane) Travis and their daughter, Tiffany, good friend, Ina Pratt, daughter, Buffy (George) Fehn, grandchildren; Lilac Fehn, Dalton Messer, Timothy (Kristina) Fehn, and Eric Fehn, great-granddaughter, Phoebe Autrey, niece, Nellie Belew, and nephews, Carl Baker, Ronnie Baker, and Mark Travis. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Peggy Travis, sisters, Gloria Travis and Mary (Charlie) Massie, brother, Raymond Travis, nephew, Keith Travis and his son, Chad Travis, and nephew, Terry Baker. Pete enjoyed anything outdoors, whether it was fishing, hunting, or mowing. He was always keeping busy- mowing and working in the yard. He retired from Yellow Freight after many dedicated years of service. Pete was a loveable man who was always laughing. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving him. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the INGLING WILLIAMS LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, South Charleston. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 11:00 a.m., also at the funeral home. Pete will be laid to rest at Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





