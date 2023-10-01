Tracy, William T. "Bill"



William T. "Bill" Tracy, 73, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Soin Medical Center. He was born February 2, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of William and Nellie Hamilton Tracy. He was an active member of the Colorado Avenue Baptist Church, and served as a Cub Scout leader for 4 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his wife, Debby A. (Gibbons) Tracy, on August 8, 2014, by a son, Brian Tracy, and by a sister, Sandra McKinney. He is survived a son, Michael Tracy, father-in-law, John Gibbons, five granddaughters, a great-grandson, by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other close family and friends. Bill will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services will be held at 11am, Wednesday, October 4, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Visitation will be held from 10am Wednesday, until service time. Burial will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Colorado Avenue Baptist Church, 101 Heaton Ave., Dayton, OH, 45410, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.



Funeral Home Information

Neeld Funeral Home

1276 North Detroit Street

Xenia, OH

45385

https://www.neeldfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral