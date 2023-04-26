Tracy, Shawn Christopher



Shawn Christopher Tracy, age 69, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Shawn was born in San Francisco, California on August 29, 1953 to parents David and Patricia (Hanna) Tracy who preceded him in death along with a sister, Maureen Tracy. Shawn is survived by his wife, Kathryn Tracy; sons Keith (Emily) Tracy and Jeff (Pauline) Tracy; grandchildren, Makenna Tracy, Cora Tracy, Henry Tracy, and Quinn Tracy; half-sister, Kellie Goldstein and half-brother Brendan Tracy; and close friends, Bob and Dana Fisher. Shawn had several passionate interests to include fishing, hockey, movies and martial arts. A visitation for Shawn will be held Friday, April 28, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45432. A funeral service will occur Friday, April 28, 2023 at 3:00 PM, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45432. A private burial will occur. The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice and Brooklyn McMyler for their loving care of Shawn and their family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Shawn's memory may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45458 US. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com for the Tracy family.

