X

TRACE, Gary

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

TRACE, Gary R.

Age 84, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021. Gary was the retired Superintendent of Montgomery Co. Water Distribution, former Fire Chief of Miami Twp., former city council member and Deputy Mayor of Moraine. Memberships included West Carrollton Masonic Lodge No. 737 F&AM, AASR

Valley of Dayton and Antioch Shrine. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Louise Trace; children Michael, Terry and Kimberly Ann Trace. Gary is survived by his wife of 58 years Jeannie Trace; daughter Tammy (Tom) Tanner; 7 grandchildren Jill, Sarah, T.J., Gary, Bradley, Mandy, Christina, and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 12 noon at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 S. Alex Rd. West Carrollton, OH 45449 with Elizabeth Miller

officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory

Gardens. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to

services on Thursday (11 a.m.-12 noon).

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

West Carrollton, OH

45449

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.