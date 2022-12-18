TOWNSEND, Josephine Catherine Yarger



Died peacefully in Dayton on December 11 at age 99. Born in Pleasant Plain, Ohio, she graduated from Jamestown High School (1941) then studied nursing at Miami Valley Hospital until marriage and children paused this ambition for 30 years. She resumed her studies in the 1970s, attaining her nursing degree from Clark Technical College.



Josephine is survived by: daughters Mary Ann Townsend (Dayton, OH), Emily Jo Townsend (Dallas, TX); grandson Aaron Newman and great-grandsons Kaspar and Otto Newman (Seattle, WA), and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Townsend; three sons, Timothy, Charles and Jacob; and by her brother, Charles Yarger. A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Yellow Springs Senior Center, Yellow Springs, OH.

