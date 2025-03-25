Townsend, Florence Harriet



Age 90, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 29, 2025, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



