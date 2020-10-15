TOWN, Jim Jim Town, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, from end stage renal disease. He was a gifted artist who took inspiration from the things he saw around him, including nature and the buildings of Dayton. He made the most mundane objects interesting and beautiful. He took an early interest in photography and stamp collecting and we remember him developing his own pictures in the basement. He also loved music and collected songs from all genres over the years. Jim had a wry sense of humor and could make his sisters laugh so hard they cried. He was a kind man with a beautiful soul, and we will miss him forever. Jim graduated from Stebbins High School and Wright State University, receiving a degree in art education. He also took painting classes at Sinclair Community College. Jim spent his working career at Chemineer and most recently at Sinclair, working in the graphic arts department. Jim is survived by his sisters Deborah (Bob) Gough of San Diego, Diane Town of Columbus and brother Mark (Priscilla) Town of San Diego, his nieces Liza (Jason) Gary and Dayna (Josh) Solt of San Diego, Melanie Clark of Rancho Cucamonga, California and Jeanette (Dan) Eichel of Grove City, Ohio; great nephews and nieces Adam Peterson, Dylan Gary, Casey Gavin and Camryn Gavin of San Diego and Jocelyn Eichel of Grove City, as well as great friends Jim Ferrell and Paul Somers. Per Jim's wishes we are not holding a funeral or service, nor asking for donations. If you want to honor Jim's memory, do something to support the Dayton arts community. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

