Tonini, Helen



Died on February 21, 2024, in Sarasota FL. Helen was born July 23, 1927 in Dayton OH. She grew up in East Dayton and graduated from Wilbur Wright High School, then attended Bowling Green State University and received an associate degree from Miami Jacobs Junior College. She was an executive secretary for Mead Corporation in Dayton, OH, retiring in 1995, then moved to Sarasota FL to be with her daughter in 2020. She was also a great mom. She was very proud of her Croatian Heritage as both her parents emigrated to the US. She served as an executive officer of the Yugoslav Club and South Slavic Club of Dayton for many years and was also a former President of the Croatian Fraternal Union chapter in Dayton. Helen is survived by her husband Glen Tonini, her children Michael (Mary) Manchester & Kathy Manchester, great-grandchildren Gavin & Mason Manchester & their mother Melissa Oran, nieces & nephew Connie, Sue, and Robb Manchester and grandniece Maggie Ilic-Downing. She was preceded in death by her parents George & Katherine Vidakovic, first husband William Manchester, her grandson Alexander Manchester, and cousin Ljubica Ilic-Downing. Viewing from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, March 6, and a Celebration of Helen's life at 11:00 am Thursday, March 7 at Tobias Funeral Home  Far Hills Chapel. Burial Cavalry Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Humane Society. Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



