Tompkins, Gerald "Jerry"



age 81 of Dayton, Adams County, and Lake St. Mary's passed away on October 14, 2023 at Kettering Health Hospital. He was born April 28, 1942 in Dayton, Ohio to Mary Florence (Williams) Tompkins and Vernon May Tompkins.



Jerry entered his eternal rest on October 14, 2023, at Kettering Health Hospital. The Eagle has officially landed. "His wings were ready but our hearts were not."



He was preceded in death by his parents and his only sibling: William (Bill) Tompkins.



He is survived by his beautiful bride of 62 years: Judith Ann (Kingston) Tompkins. He is also survived by his five children and their spouses: J.R. Tompkins, Mary Jo Tompkins, Tina Tompkins, John (Jill) Tompkins and Beth (John) Kernan, his grandchildren: Luke (Emma Kate), Emma (Taylor), Hannah (Katie), Trey, Zach (Lauren), Greg, Jake, Kay, Riley, Matthew, Ronan, Maddie and Grace, and his great grandchildren: Ella, Victoria, Sophia and Braelynn. Jerry served four years in the US Air Force. He retired from the City of Dayton Inspectional Services Division.



He leaves behind a legacy of love, quirky sense of humor, and adventure that will forever be remembered by his family. Jerry was well known for his ability to fix anything, build anything, sail anything, his many collections, his love of nature, music, cookies, ice cream, and shenanigans like firing off his cannon every 4th of July. Fire in the hole! Rest in peace, Jerry, Dad, Grandpa. You may be gone, but your legacy, laughter, humor and life lessons will continue to echo in our hearts. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at The Church of the Incarnation on Monday, October 23rd at 11:00 a.m. Our family extends our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Kettering Hospital for the tremendous compassion with which he was treated. We would like to thank The Church of the Incarnation, Westbrock Funeral Home and Venecia Italian Restaurant for helping us with final preparations. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Dayton Right to Life (daytonlife.org) or The Fisher House Foundation (fisherhouse.org).



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com