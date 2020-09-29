TOMLINSON, SHIRLEY

TOMLINSON (Slyder), Shirley Marie Shirley Marie Tomlinson (Slyder) of Dayton, OH, age 64, lost her battle to survive esophageal cancer due to complications on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Shirley worked at WPAFB for almost 40 years. Shirley was a conservative Christian who had a strong faith in God and supported our great President, Donald Trump. She is survived by her only daughter, Deborah Ann Tomlinson, and her only living siblings, Sister, Karen (Brian) Frederick (Slyder), and Brother Richard Slyder, and our precious cat, Callie. Shirley is proceeded in death by her Father, Lawrence C. Slyder, Mother, Charlotte Ann Slyder (Shampton), Grandfather, Frank A. Shampton, and siblings, Brother, Laurence (Larry-Joe) Slyder, Brother, Dale R. Slyder and Sister, Beth A. Slyder. Shirley also had many friends who will miss her dearly. Please, in-lieu of flowers, we ask for donations, (payable to Shirley Tomlinson at Chase Bank) to help with medical bills and the cost of arranging her final resting place with Newcomer Funeral Home in Beavercreek, OH where a private service will be held at a later date.

