Tomlin, Eugene "Gene"



Eugene "Gene" Tomlin passed away at Kettering Hospital on March 11, 2024 at the age of 87. Gene was the youngest of 11 siblings and is predeceased by his parents William and Florence Combs Tomlin, sisters Edna (Carl) Craft, Bessie (Woolery) Begley and Lena (Earl) Smith, brothers Wesley (Margaret), Wilbur (Jeanie), Orville (Sue) and Clarence, Elijah (Wanda), Roy (Charity) and Tom (Jeanette). In addition to his parents and siblings, Gene was also preceded in death by his first wife Eileen Blair Tomlin and second wife Marjorie Dyer Tomlin. Gene is survived by his loving wife, Willa Bradley Tomlin of almost 13 years. Gene is lovingly remembered by his son, Randy (Kim) Tomlin of Orlando, Florida, daughters Tammy (Charles) Merrill of New Carlisle, Ohio, and Rhonda (Mitch) Jackson of Fairborn, Ohio, stepson, Aaron (Carrie) Dingus of Centerville, Ohio and stepdaughter Jennifer (Robert) Catallo of Kettering, Ohio, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Gene was born in Knott County, Kentucky on November 12, 1936. Gene graduated from high school in 1955 and came to Dayton, Ohio where he worked for Miami Maid Bakery, Specialty Papers and retired from Chrysler Corporation after 30 years of service. Gene was a member of IUE Local #801. Gene was the former Music Director for the Moraine City First Church of God, Dayton, Ohio, where he attended for more than 40 years. Gene loved southern gospel music and sang with the Canaanland Singers in the 1980's touring the tri-state area for 8 years. Gene's hobbies included following University of Kentucky basketball and was a true-blue fan of the Kentucky Wildcats. In the off season, Gene enjoyed the Cincinnati Reds and Dayton Dragons games and was an avid fan of TV westerns. Gene was a prince among men with a quiet, calm and gentle reserve and believed in the Golden Rule to do unto others as you would have them do unto you. He practiced his faith every day in the way he lived and the kind and thoughtful ways he treated his family and friends. The visitation will be held at Moraine City First Church of God, 5867 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45449, on March 18, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. with funeral services following at 1:00 p.m. Donald Curtis, Pastor, and Robert Sebastian, officiating. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, 4781 South Charleston Road, Springfield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Moraine City First Church of God. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences to the family may be offered online at Zerkle Funeral Home www.zerklefhcom.





