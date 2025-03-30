Tomashot, Kenneth Irvin "Kenny"



Kenneth Irvin Tomashot, known affectionately as Kenny to his friends and family, joined the Lord and his beautiful wife in Heaven on March 26, 2025, in his hometown of Dayton, Ohio, at the age of 92. Born on November 17, 1932, to the late Irvin and Cecilia Tomashot, Kenny's life was one marked by devotion and an unwavering love for his family. Kenny's early years were spent in the nurturing environment of Catholic education, where he attended Chaminade High School before transferring to Kaiser High School for his sophomore year. He would not change that decision for the world. It was at Kaiser that Kenny met the love of his life, Theda Belle Miller, with whom he shared a strong and happy marriage of 70 years. Together, they built a family that included their children Mindy (Gary) Bashore, Ted Tomashot, and Michelle (Andrew Knall), and together they mourned the loss of their son Mark Tomashot and daughter-in-law Brenda Tomashot. Kenny was a proud veteran, having served in the US Navy on a destroyer during the Korean war. He proudly discussed his time in the Navy, sharing many personal stories and all the places he visited. His professional career was spent as a typesetter and printer. He worked and retired for Dayton Typographic Service and he was renowned as one of the best typesetters in Dayton. Kenny was very athletic and enjoyed sports his whole life. He was an exceptional baseball player, practicing with the Dayton Indians and even trying out for the team. His speed and skill as a centerfielder were remarkable. Kenny also excelled in football, earning an Honors Athletic Certificate for his achievements in both sports. Later in life, Kenny enjoyed playing golf and tennis with his family and friends. His legacy continues through his grandchildren, Ashley, Brad (Melissa), Matt (Janelle), Jennifer (Josh), Megan, and Sophie (Damion), and his great-grandchildren, Hazel, Ella, Xander, Kiki, Chloe, Eva, Pacey, and Jax, who will remember him for his generous spirit and the joy he brought to their lives. Please join us in celebrating his long and fulfilled life at Ascension Catholic Church 2025 Woodman Dr Dayton, OH 45420 on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am but there will be time starting at 10:00 am to visit with the family and share memories. After Mass, we will process to Dayton National Cemetery so Kenny and his Theda Belle can be rejoined for eternity and rest in peace. Everyone is invited to Marion's Piazza afterwards at 8991 Kingsridge Dr Miamisburg, OH 45458. Service arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.



