Tomasena Liggins

Liggins, Tomasena Ruth
age 82, passed November 20, 2025. Survived by loving family and friends. Visitation 10-11AM, Monday, December 1, 2025 at St. Timothy Baptist Church, 4466 Free Pike. Funeral follows at 11AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery.
H.H. Roberts Mortuary
