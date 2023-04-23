Toman, Judith



Mrs. Judith Toman, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Joseph Clarence Toman III, her husband of 58 years and her parents, Aubrey and Alice Lawing. She is survived by her children, Catherine Hackett (Bruce), Jayne Ernstberger (Hugh) and Joseph C. Toman IV (Lori); granddaughters, Amanda Ernstberger Hoff (Aaron) and Alyson Ernstberger Robillard (Brian), Aubrey Hackett, and Emma, Lily and Sophie Toman and great grandchildren, Greta and Otto Hoff and Hudson Robillard; sister, Ms. Jane Lawing Greer, brother, James Lawing (Shirley), brother-in-law Thomas Toman, sister-in-law Dr. Nancy Toman Baldwin, nieces and nephews, and special friends. Judy grew up in St. Charles, MO, where her brother and sister still reside and has stayed close to her family and ties in the area. She met her late husband in 1954 when he was working as a flight test engineer with the McDonnell Aircraft Corp in St. Louis, MO, and eventually moved with him back to his hometown of Hamilton, OH, when he joined his father's Chiropractic practice. Judy was a passionate and avid gardener. She studied to become a Master Gardener and enjoyed her time spent with The Hamilton Garden Club and the Greater Cincinnati Daylily Hosta Society. Her home garden was a reflection of her passion and she was always up for a tour around her yard so others could enjoy her latest flowers in bloom. Judy volunteered with Meals on Wheels delivering to those in need around the Hamilton area. She enjoyed spending time with the Lucky Ladies, and was an 11 year member of the P.E.O. Chapter CY and loved having fun with her friends from Couples Club, Amacitia, and Dominos. She delighted in traveling to new places from Italy to Scotland to cruising down the Rhine River taking in the sights. Judy was dedicated to her family and took great pride in her grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 28, 2023 from 10:00-11:00 am at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton OH 45013, with a memorial service following at 11 am with Pastor Randy Stearns officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to The Hamilton Garden Club Kelly George 7141 Valley Falls Court, Liberty Township, Ohio 45011 or P.E.O. Chapter CY, 13 Patriot Crescent, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

