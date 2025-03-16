Toia, Kathleen I. "Kathy"



Kathy completed her wonderful journey in this world on Thursday, March 13, 2025. Kathy died peacefully, with her husband Bob at her side, at The Ridge at Beavercreek in Beavercreek, OH, a memory care facility where she lived for the past nine months. Kathy was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2019 and courageously fought the disease for over seven years.



Kathy graduated from the University of Dayton (UD) with a degree in Elementary Education in 1970. UD is where she met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Toia, Jr. They would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this coming August.



Born to teach the little ones, Kathy taught Kindergarten in Huber Heights City Schools for 35 years. She was an effective and respected teacher and deeply cared about her students. Some of Kathy's greatest moments were keeping in touch with her former students and having them approach her many years later to share their joy at having been in her class, or having parents thank her for the insights and experiences gained while volunteering in her classroom. After retiring she babysat her youngest godson, the children of neighbors and friends, and volunteered at Cin-Day Academy in Springboro, OH. She just never got enough of being around those little ones. All of these interactions clearly made her dedication to young children, and to education, meaningful to her, and to those whose lives she touched.



Throughout Kathy's life she was blessed with lasting friendships that enriched her in innumerable ways, be they during her years growing up in Bay Village, OH, her years as a student at the University of Dayton, her many years living in Dayton, her colleagues in education, the loving caregivers from Functional Lifestyle Solutions that helped her husband Bob care for her for several years, her Hospice of Dayton care team, or the staff that cared for her during her final days at The Ridge. To all those who enriched her life Bob deeply thanks you.



In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Robert E. Toia and Kathleen I. Toia Scholarship at the University of Dayton, or to the Alzheimer's Association.



Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 22, 2025 at St. Leonard Chapel, 8100 Clyo Rd., Centerville, Ohio 45458. Burial Calvary Cemetery St. Kateri Preserve. Also there will be a Celebration of Kathy's Life at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



