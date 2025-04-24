Todd, Shirley

Todd (Ishman), Shirley V.



Shirley V. (Ishman) Todd, age 82, received her wings from THE LORD on April 18, 2025. Born April 27, 1942 in Kingston, West Virginia to the late Silas and Geraldine Ishman. She attended Roosevelt and Roth High School and retired from Elder-Beerman. She has been a faithful member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church for over 60 years. Preceded in death by husband of 48 years, Ronald C. Todd Sr.; brothers, David, John, and Cletis Ishman. Shirley leaves to carry on her loving spirit and legacy, her 2 devoted children, Ronald C. Todd II (Janice) and Tonya L. Todd; granddaughter, Kendall Curtis; along with many other relatives and friends. Homegoing service 11 am Saturday, April 26, 2025 at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 27 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Rev. Dr. Bridgette Franklin, officiant; Bishop Candidate Ronald C. Todd II, Eulogist. Interment 10 am Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



