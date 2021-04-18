TITTLE, Bonita C.



Age 62 of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at Soin Medical Center. She was born March 1, 1959, in



Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul and Judith Tittle. Bonita is survived by her siblings, Chris Tittle, Lynn Tolly, and Eric Tittle; niece, Brittany (Joshua) Johnson; uncle, Nick (Patty) Dager; along with numerous family and friends. She was a dedicated employee with Kroger for over 10 years. Boni was active in Pre-Civil War re-enactments with Rendezvous. She was in ministry with Covenant Players and traveled the United States performing dramas. Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of her memorial service at 12:00 PM on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Calvary Open Bible Church, 3741 Valley St, Dayton, OH 45424. Visit NewcomerDayton.com to view Boni's guestbook.

