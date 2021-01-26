TITE, Eudora

TITE (Burroughs), Eudora B. "Dee"



Age 85 of Dayton, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021. She retired in 1993 from Kettering City Schools after 37 years of teaching. Dee was a member of the Englewood Chapter of the Eastern Star and the Montgomery County Retired Teachers Association. She loved teaching English, traveling, going to Cedar Point and eating hot fudge sundaes. Dee was also an avid Tom Jones fan and had attended over 100 of his concerts. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law: H. Genevieve "Jenny" and Bob Coleman, cousins: Pam Chance, Becky



Seagraves, Jonathan Carlsen, Mary Meyer, Don Fisher and



other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Ralph and Carolyn Isabelle (Brill) Burroughs. The



family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Brookhaven for the wonderful care given to Dee.



Private services will be held with interment at Fairview



Cemetery in Englewood. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. The Kindred



Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com