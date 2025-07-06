Titcombe, Raymond Melvyn

Titcombe, Raymond M.



Raymond Melvyn Titcombe, age 79 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at Wood Glen Alzheimer's Community in Dayton. He was born in Dayton on June 4, 1946, the son of Raymond M. & Clara (Fiste) Titcombe. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and retired as a Machinist from Apex Tool & Dye after 35 years. He loved to target shoot, fish, build model planes and tanks and restoring old military weapons. He was an avid photographer and won several awards for his photos. He enjoyed music and played the clarinet and oboe in a band for many years. He is survived by his children Randy (Brenda) Titcombe and Rachel (Clay) Baillo; grandchildren Megan Titus, Morgan (Kasey) Bottorff, Rowan Amanita, Adonaijah Y. Sharp, Samara Clare and Fen Lengefeld; great grandchildren Avery Titus, Aspyn Titus and Mylah Bottorff; brother John Titcombe and several nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 46 years Patricia Titcombe in 2016; son Ray Titcombe and brother Don Titcombe. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by all who knew him. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 10, 2025, from 5:00 pm -7:00pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City with Military Honors. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com