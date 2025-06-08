TIREY, Jeffrey Alan



JEFFREY ALAN TIREY, 64, of Springfield, Ohio passed away on May 22, 2025. He was born on March 4, 1961, in Springfield, Ohio to his parents Clarence and Donna (Burchell) Tirey. Jeffrey was a graduate of North High School and JVS and later went on to attend college in Lima, Ohio. After college, he worked for Truck Stop of America for several years. Jeff always loved watching NASCAR and enjoyed drag races. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Jeff is survived by his siblings Jim (Barbara Greer) Tirey, Cheryl (Gary) Smith, and Patty (Darren) Beard as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles. Visitation for Jeff will take place Monday June 9, 2025, from 2-3pm at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home with the service beginning at 3:00pm with Pastor Paul Hundley presiding. The family would like to thank the staff and caretakers at Good Shepherd Village for their wonderful care of Jeff. To send flowers or to leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com