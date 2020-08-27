X

TIPTON, Charles

TIPTON, Charles Charles Tipton, passed away on August 24, 2020, at the age of 89. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 29, 2020, at House of Deliverance Church ,333 S. Second St., Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 10am until time of service 11am. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.

