Tipton, Barbara L.



TIPTON, Barbara Lea, age 85, passed peacefully into heaven on Friday March 1, 2024. She was caring and kind to everyone. She was born to Mervin and Anna Caudill December 31, 1938 in Jackson, KY and lived most of her life in Dayton, OH. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Virgil J. Tipton and her siblings; Veneronda Fite, Ramona Etherington, Clotele Williams, Hal Caudill, Eddie Caudill, Evelyn Rupert, Rita Coburn, Debbie Caudill, and Ronnie Caudill. Barbara is survived by her children, Thelma (Ron) Lee, Daisy (Marty) Stieger, and Carl (Anita) Tipton; grandchildren, Martin (Mollie) Stieger, Becky (Jeff) Tuley, Rachel (Scott) Shafer, Andrea (Justin) Wcislek, Adam Stieger, Kristina Stieger, and Sarah (Chris) Niese; and great-grandchildren, Addison, Aiden, Austin, Henry, Isaac, and Otto; sisters, Connie (Dennis) Hemmelberger, Lora (Alfred) Schmolinski, Vickie Weaver, Ava Scott, and brother, Herschel (Jeree) Caudill; along with numerous relatives and friends. Barbara loved the Lord Jesus Christ and her church family at Huber Heights Church of God. She was a prayer warrior and loved to send cards to friends and family. For years she enjoyed being a member of a Double Pinochle Club. Mostly, she loved to cook for everyone. Holiday dinners were awesome, especially Thanksgiving and Easter. Her peanut butter fudge was delicious! There were hours of games and laughter. Our family is grateful to the loving caregivers at Danbury Senior Living and the team at Ohio Valley Hospice. In memory of Barbara donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Services will be held on Saturday March 9, 2024 at Huber Heights Church of God, 6900 Brandt Pike at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment is in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Services entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com