Tinsey Mosley

Photo of Tinsey Mosley

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Tinsey Mosley
Obituaries
7 hours ago
X

Mosley, Tinsey L.

Age 85, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, December 18, 2025. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 3, 2026, at Restoration Church of Jesus Christ, 904 Vernon Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45402. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Madeline Best
2
Bertie Belew
3
Harrell Noble II
4
Joselyn Pierce
5
Bill Mooney