Tims, Sr., Joe Dean



TIMS, Mr. Joe D., age 82, passed away on November 4, 2023 in Fairfax, VA with his family by his side. He was born in Homer, LA on May 20, 1941 to thew late Mary D. Evans and Cornelius Grant. He graduated from Jefferson Township HS in class of 1959 and proudly retired from GM in 1995 after over 30 years of service. Joe was foundling member of Eight is Enough. Also preceding him in death brothers, Carl Tims, Bobby Ray Evans, Saint Clair Tims, George Ray Evans and Willie James Evans; His memory will be forever cherished by his loving children; Darrick (Monique) Rucker of Minneapolis, MN; Teresa Ellis and Shelley (Sammy) Tims-Grant both of Washington, DC; Heather Langster, of Cincinnati, OH; siblings, and twin brother, Jerry (Debbie) Tims; Lester (Navonna) Albright; Glender Tims Shelton, Sheila McClendon; Walter (Mary) Evans; Terry Evans, Jerry Glynn Evans; Nathan Williams; Timothy (Nereida) Tims and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Funeral Service 12:00 p.m., Rhema Lighthouse Christian Center, 3271 Glen Helen Rd., Dayton. Visitation one hour prior. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. Services entrusted to Pryor Funeral Home, Trotwood, Ohio



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Pryor Crematory & Funeral Home Llc

2520 Shiloh Springs Rd

Trotwood, OH

45426

https://www.pryorcfh.com