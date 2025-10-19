Routson, Timothy Lee



Timothy Routson came into this world on June 30, 1956, and left this world on September 9, 2025.



Tim was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Fern Routson.



Sisters Cherie Routson and Gloria Routson. Brother Kenneth Routson.



Tim is survived by brother Thomas and Wife Lolita Routson, Sister-in-law Leslie Stewart. Children, Gary Biddle, Stepanie Routson, and Travis Routson. Niece Paula Routson, Great Nephews Tony and Joseph Jordan. Granddaughter Kayla Keyer. Cousin Debbie McMurchy.



Tim graduated from Stivers High School in 1975. He was a member of Gymnastic Team and Band.



Tim worked for various tool and die shops in Dayton. PCU, Select Tool, Omega, Advanced Assembly PDSI.



Tim enjoyed nature and outdoors, music and amateur radio.



Memorial service will be held on Wednesday Oct. 22. Visitation at 1:30 service at 2:00, at Saint John's Lutheran Church 141 S Ludlow St Dayton, Ohio 45402.



