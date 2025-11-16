Timothy Jones

Jones, Timothy E.



Timothy E. Jones, age 89, passed away on November 9, 2025. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Elizabeth, his parents Edward & Lilyan Jones, brother Denny Jones, and sister Carolyn Knoepfle. Tim is survived by his sons, Tim (Laura), Mark (Mary) and daughter Karen Landes; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Tim grew up in old North Dayton. He retired from the Dayton Fire Department at the rank of Lieutenant after 27 years. After retirement, he and Liz moved to the bank of the Ohio River in Ripley, Ohio and spent their winters in sunny Florida. Tim will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in a private service. To share a memory of Tim or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com