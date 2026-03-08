Timothy Jewett

JEWETT, Timothy John "Tim"



of Bellbrook, Ohio, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2026. Family will greet friends from 9:00am to 10:00am on Saturday, March 14 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. A memorial service will follow at 10:00am. Tim will be laid to rest in Dayton National Cemetery. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.



