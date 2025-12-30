Timothy Heckard

Heckard, Timothy



Timothy "Tim" Edward Heckard, 64, of Anderson, passed away on December 8, 2025, at his residence following a brief illness. He was born on December 27, 1960, in Middletown, Ohio, the son of David and Dorothy (Ragsdale) Heckard. Tim graduated from Middletown High School in Middletown, Ohio, in 1979, where he was a National Merit Scholar Finalist. He is a retired Medical Physician for Rushville Memorial Hospital. He enjoyed cooking and was known to be a very good chef, especially exotic dishes, and being very adventurous, was never afraid to try something new. He enjoyed planting berry bushes and was a big fan of the Grateful Dead, a band that played in the backdrop of the best moments of his life. Tim is survived by his son, Ted Heckard; his siblings, Carole Keller, Kathy Johnson, and Thomas Heckard; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his wife of 37 years, Jill Renee (Messenger) Heckard, he is also preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ted Heckard. Cremation has been chosen with a gathering of friends and family at the Museum of Art located on 32 Historical W. 10th St. Anderson, Indiana 46016 on Saturday, January 3, 2026 from1:00 pm - 3:00 pm Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protection League (APL) located at 613 Dewey St., Anderson, IN 46016. Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.LooseCares.com.



