Timm, Marion

Timm (Linden), Marion



Marion Timm, 79, passed away in Hospice care November 21, 2024.



Marion was born October 8, 1945 in Colmonell, Scotland. She migrated to Montreal, Canada after high school with her sister Doreen. She met and married her husband Chuck in Plattsburgh, New York. They moved to Dayton with close friends Chuck and Joyce Schafer, where they became part of the Schafer and Hausfeld clans. Marion was very proud of her Scottish heritage and held onto her British citizenship. She loved to party with family and friends, travel the world and attend Irish Dance events. She was preceded in death by her father William B. Linden, mother Catherine Graham Scott Linden and 8 siblings. She is survived by her husband of 57 years Chuck, daughter Kimberly Timm (Bradley Horne), son John (Heather), three grandchildren Andrea (Andy Green), Donovan and Danica, four great grandchildren Oliver, Pippa, Vera and Calvin, and one brother George. Special thanks to all the staff at Hospice of Dayton for all their help. Viewing will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Rd, on Tuesday, December 3 from 5:00-8:00 pm. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Helen Catholic Church, 5086 Burkhardt Rd, on Wednesday December 4 at 11:00am with Fr. Satish Joseph celebrant, followed by internment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her honor to Hospice of Dayton. To share a special memory of Marion with her family, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.



