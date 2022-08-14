journal-news logo
TILLMAN, Jerry

TILLMAN, Jerry

November 26, 1943 - July 29, 2022

78, formerly of Middletown, OH, passed away in Hudson, FL, on July 29, 2022. He is survived by his wife Shirley (Miller) Tillman, daughters Tammy Moreland, Cathy (Doug) Davidson, and son Rick (Leah) Tillman. Step-daughters Ronda (Jim) Poling, and Sherry (Tony) Blanton and ten grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Mike Tillman, Tom Tillman and one sister Barbara Little. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Hudson, FL.

He was loved by all and will be dearly remembered.

