Tilden Lawson

Lawson, Tilden L. "Terry"



Tilden Lucian Lawson ("T.L." or "Terry"), age 89, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2025, under the compassionate care of Hospice of Dayton, surrounded by his loving family. Born November 28, 1936, in Wilder, Tennessee, Tilden was raised in Dayton, Ohio, where he was educated and built a lifelong career in heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration. He retired in 1999 from Lennox Industries, where he served as a Territory Manager in Sales and Engineering. In 1965, Tilden married his best friend and the love of his life, Cecile M. (Allen) Lawson, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage built on devotion, faith, and family. He was a proud member of the Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio, serving as Master of St. John Lodge from 1979–1980, and later a member of Alpha Lodge 729 in Kettering. He was also a member of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite and the Antioch Shriners. Tilden is survived by his wife, Cecile; children Thomas J. Lawson, Sr. (Denise) and Teresa (Lawson) Young (Steve); grandchildren Thomas J. Lawson II, Max Lawson, Sam Lawson, Cori (Young) Luthman (Jacob), and Tyler Young; and numerous extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Lucian Stults, and grandmother, Phoebe Lawson. Visitation will be held Sat., Dec. 20, 2025, from 10–11 a.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek, followed by a funeral at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, or Antioch Shriners.



