TIGNER, Hueston

TIGNER, Jr., Hueston Lee



Age 26, a native of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Monday,



August 23, 2021. We all were blessed to have him as long as we did. He will be missed



beyond measure. Hueston was a sweet soul, and he is being greeted by his grandmothers, uncle, and papaw. Rest easy



Baby Boy. He leaves behind his loving father, Hueston L. Tigner, Sr. and mother, Ester



Diane Woerl; aunt, Linda Jones "Linny"; the mother of his two beautiful children, Jasmine Kellum; beautiful children, Jaia Lee Tigner and Roman Tigner; loving brothers, Gregory Woerl, Hueston E. Tigner "J.R.", Nicholas P. Woerl, Anthony L. Tigner, Michael Bland; loving sisters, Charlotte A. Woerl, Maria Woerl and Tracy Tigner; many nieces, nephews, cousins. and friends. Funeral service will be held 12 noon, Tuesday, August 31, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Pastor Norman Bradfield officiating. Visitation 10 am-12 noon. (Mask Required). Interment West Memory Gardens.

