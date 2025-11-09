Tiffaney Kuhn

age 54, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Saturday, November 1, 2025. A visitation will be held from 5-6pm on Monday, November 10, 2025, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429, with a memorial service to follow at 6pm. A livestream of her service will be available on Routsong's YouTube channel. For full details and fond memories, please visit www.Routsong.com.

