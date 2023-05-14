TIDD, Kenneth Eugene "Gene"



TIDD, Kenneth Eugene "Gene", age 84, of Kettering, Ohio passed away peacefully, Monday, May 1, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton, surrounded by his loving family. Gene was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio to the late Kenneth Tidd and Mary Liebhard. After 37 years of service, he retired from the Dayton Daily News mailroom. Gene enjoyed both bowling and golfing with family and friends. He was for many years a deaf interpreter for Rev. Dr. Frank Miesse's congregation at the Bible Baptist Church in Springfield, Ohio. Gene is preceded in death by his step-father Ernie Liebhard, infant sister Barbara Tidd, and great-grandson Conley Heidenreich. He is survived by his five children; Katherine (Michael) Kenney, Tina (Dave) Ault, Michael (Kim) Tidd, Deborah (Robert) Stock, and Susan (Jason) Moerschbacher, nine grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Gene's memory to the Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45420. A private service for Gene was held at the discretion of the family. He was laid to rest at Vale Cemetery in Springfield, Ohio. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

