Tibbs, Carol



Carol Rea Tibbs, age 81 of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at her home. She was born July 19, 1942 in Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of Emmett and Rachel (Brown) Kemplin. Carol loved reading her bible and her church, Towne Boulevard Church of God.



She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Carl Tibbs; daughter, Carla Sue Wren; son, Cary Wayne Tibbs; 3 grandchildren, Trevor (wife, Julie) Kline, Brooke Sicking and Cary Blake Tibbs; 4 great grandchildren, Trenton, Brynnlee, Axel, and Emily; 2 sisters, Clara Smallwood and Lula Thurston; 3 sisters-in-law, Joy Kemplin, Donna Kemplin and Judy Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Carol was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Christopher Wren; sisters, Wanda Burdge, Janet Blair and Joan Johnson; brothers, Leon, Donald and Robert Kemplin.



Funeral services will be 12:00 pm Tuesday, March 26 at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Claude Robold officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.



Burial will be at North Cemetery in Monroe, Ohio.



