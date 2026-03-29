Thurman Landers

Landers, Thurman



age 76, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away on March 12, 2026. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and later retired after a dedicated career with General Motors and Delphi. For over 45 years, Thurman was a passionate soccer and basketball coach with organizations including Warrior Soccer Club and Kingdom Sports Center. A true mentor, he impacted countless young lives with his guidance, encouragement, and steady presence. Known as a "gentle giant," Thurman was deeply kind, dependable, and always there for his family. He found joy in holidays, movies, video games, and taking pride in his home and yard but above all, he cherished time with his children and grandchildren. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 2, 2026, from 4–6 PM at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering, with a service to follow at 6 PM. He will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery with military honors. To his family, he will always be remembered as our real-life Darth Vader-strong, protective, and with a voice that brought both strength and comfort. For full Remembrance please visit www.Routsong.com



May the Force be with you, Dad.



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