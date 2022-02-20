Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

THORNTON, Sharon

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

THORNTON,

Sharon Darlene

Age 68, was called home to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital surrounded by her family. Ms. Sharon Darlene Thornton was born to Rev. George and Mary Scott on June 28, 1953, in Columbus, Ohio. She was a devoted schoolteacher and retired after 30 years of service. She was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church. Sharon graduated from Central State University where she received her BA in

Education, she received her master's degree at Wright State University. Sharon was a member of the Eta Phi Beta Sorority. She was preceded in death by; her parents; brother, Charles (Renee) Scott. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, a son Demonte (Yolanda) Thornton; a daughter, Nicole

(Sherman) James, sister, Deborah Fulgham of Columbus;

devoted granddaughter, Lakeia Draper; grandsons, Alton L. Thornton and Noah Thornton; (3) great-grandchildren, Zyion Draper, Myilah Rogan, Aubrey Rogan; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends, and her St. Paul A.M.E. family. Homegoing service 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 21, 2022, at St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church, 4544 Laurel Dr., Dayton, OH 45417, with Pastor Lawrence Spann officiating. Final

Disposition: Cremation. Family will receive friends 10 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. "We will always carry your memory in our hearts".

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
BALES, Richard
3
ARNOLD, Cherry
4
RAGLAND, Samuel
5
READING, Marilyn
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top