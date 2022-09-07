journal-news logo
Thornton, Margaret

THORNTON,

Margaret Ellen

77 of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was born in Urbana, Ohio on August 2, 1945, the daughter of Carl and Carolyn (Hughes) Williams. She worked in the Banking Industry for 44 years and retired from Security National Bank, where she worked for 23 years. Survivors include her husband, John E. Thornton; son, John L. (Lisa) Thornton; two grandsons, Chase and Zane; three siblings, David (Jackie) Williams, Mark Williams and Carol Hunt; five nieces and one nephew, Renee, Michelle, Leah, Allison and Heather, Jim (Carolyn) Huggins and two great-nieces, Jessie and Bethany. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

