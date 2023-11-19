Thornton, Janice Elaine "Gigi"



Janice passed peacefully at home Nov 5, surrounded by family. Born on Oct 10, 1941 in Akron, OH to William and Marie Mattingly (Combs),1959 graduate of Akron Kenmore High School. She and her husband Carl moved from Akron to Grand Blanc, MI, then to Kendall, FL, employed at the Miami Dade Kendall campus library. Residing in Oakwood, OH, from 1978-2019, she served as admin assistant to the Director of University of Dayton law library. Jan is survived by her sister Paula and husband Rick Neale; her 3 children: Matthew C. Thornton, Miriam C. Thornton and Maria E. Thornton Parker, son-in-law Jack Parker, 4 grandchildren: Maiya Thornton Hodge, Connor Thornton, Kataryn Ortiz Thornton and Jerico Ortiz Thornton, and great granddaughter Xyila. She is receded in passing by her parents Marie Baranchik (Combs), step father Paul Baranchik, sister Linda Cross, and husband Carl L Thornton. A faithful believer, Jan loved family, baseball, music, cooking, gardening, music and art. A ceremony of celebration will take place at the Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum in Dayton, Friday, 24 Nov 24, 2pm.



