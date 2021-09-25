journal-news logo
THORNHILL, Norma

THORNHILL,

Norma Shearer

Age 75 of Greenville, Ohio, and formerly of Hamilton, passed away at 11:55 PM

Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Ayden Healthcare of Greenville.

Norma was born July 16, 1946, in Hamilton, Ohio, and the daughter of the late Vernon Shearer and Amanda (Riley) Shearer. In addition to her

parents, Norma was preceded in death by her brothers

Raymond and Ralph Shearer and her husband Roy Thornhill.

Norma is survived by her daughter Jackie Miles of Greenville; grandchildren Nathan and Brian Bunger of West Chester,

Jacob and Erin Miles of Greenville; sister-in-law Marilyn

Shearer; nephews Douglas (Ann) and Raymond Shearer of Las Vegas; nieces Anne Clark of Concord, CA, Barbara (Jim)

Boniface of Rathdrum, ID, and Monique (Larry) Shaugnessey of Louisville, KY; special friends Lori Miller of Greenville and Jim Hayes of Redmond, WA, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Norma graduated from Judson Christian College. She was a special education school teacher for over 30 years in Hamilton City Schools and Greenville City Schools. After retirement, she worked at Wieland Jewelers as a jewelry consultant. She liked to travel, enjoyed antiquing and flea markets and was an avid Soap Opera watcher. She possessed a beautiful soprano voice and sang in many church choirs.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, Ohio, with Hospice Chaplain Jackie Collins officiating. The

family will receive friends on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until time of the services in the funeral home. There will be a Graveside Service at 3:00 PM Wednesday (same date), in the Rose Hill Burial Park Cemetery, 2421 Princeton Road Hamilton, Ohio, 45011.

It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to the EverHeart Hospice of Darke County or the Charity of your Choice.

