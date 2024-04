Birthday Remembrance



William Templeton Thorn III



April 17, 1977-May 3, 2008



Another birthday to celebrate, but he's not here.



We've missed him for another year.



But happy memories keep our hearts warm.



He's safe now where there is no harm.



Happy Birthday to our Bill.



We loved you then and love you still.



He was such a gift to us.



Forever your loving family



